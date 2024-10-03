Five-Star California Prep Begins UNC Basketball Official Visit
Five-star prospect Niko Bundalo recently welcomed Hubert Davis and a pair of UNC basketball assistants to Prolific Prep (Calif.) for a check-in as the 6-foot-11, 215-pound forward prepares to pick a winner in his recruitment.
And Bundalo headed to Chapel Hill on Thursday for his weekend official visit with the Tar Heels.
Bundalo, who fell a few spots to No. 26 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite in September but retained five-star status, is down to a top nine of UNC, Kansas, Kentucky, UConn, Michigan State, Texas, Ohio State, Xavier, and Pitt. He plans to reveal his college choice before the early signing period in November.
The admitted longtime UNC basketball fan has already checked out UConn, Michigan State, and Ohio State in his senior year. After returning from Chapel Hill, he'll gear up for what looks to be the last two official visits in his recruitment: to Kansas and Kentucky.
Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) five-star forward Caleb Wilson, who checks in at No. 5 in the cycle and has held an offer from Davis & Co. for well over a year now, will visit the Tar Heels on Saturday.
Last week, the UNC basketball recruiting team reeled in its first 2025 pledge: Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) four-star guard Derek Dixon, who boasts a No. 47 composite ranking.
