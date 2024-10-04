Polished Recruit Cuts UNC Basketball From Contention
Overtime Elite (Ga.) senior forward Bryson Tiller was among the earliest UNC basketball offer recipients on the 2025 trail. And the Tar Heels' interest extended into his junior year.
But there hasn't been any buzz regarding UNC's pursuit of Tiller in months. So, it should come as no surprise that his final four, which 247Sports' Eric Bossi reported on Friday morning, does not include Hubert Davis and his Tar Heels.
Tiller, a 6-foot-10, 240-pound five-star who ranks No. 16 overall and No. 5 among power forwards on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, is now down to Kansas, Auburn, Georgia Tech, and Indiana. He plans to reveal a winner in his recruitment before the early signing period gets underway in November.
Meanwhile, Hubert Davis and his UNC basketball staff have picked up one 2025 pledge thus far in Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) four-star guard Derek Dixon, who stacks up at No. 47 overall in the class, No. 6 among combo guards, and No. 3 in Washington, D.C. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound crafty talent announced his commitment to the Tar Heels last week.
Of the 18 recruits who have landed on the 2025 UNC basketball wishlist, 14 remain undecided, and it appears that five or six of them are still considering the Tar Heels.
