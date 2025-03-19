UNC Basketball Already Eyeing Potent Transfer Talent
On Monday, Nick Davidson announced his plan to enter the portal as a seasoned transfer following his redshirt junior campaign with the Nevada Wolf Pack. Two days later, the 6-foot-10, 238-pound forward from Mission Viejo, Calif., is hearing from a long list of potential suitors, including the UNC basketball program.
According to a report from On3's Joe Tipton, Davidson is also garnering interest from Kentucky, St. John's, Louisville, Purdue, Texas Tech, Arizona, Cal, Illinois, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Providence, Stanford, Southern Cal, Virginia Tech, and about a dozen others.
This season, his second as a full-time Nevada starter, Nick Davidson averaged a career-high 15.8 points, along with 6.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game, shooting 50.0 percent from the field, 37.1 percent beyond the arc, and 69.9 percent at the charity stripe for the Wolf Pack (17-16 overall). He landed on the All-Mountain West Second Team after earning Third Team honors last year.
Considering fourth-year UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his cohorts came up empty in a handful of their primary portal pursuits last go-round, it should come as no surprise that the Tar Heels are getting a head start on reaching out to transfers despite the fact their March Madness journey hasn't even ended yet.
