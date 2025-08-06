UNC Hoops Recruiting Board: 2027 Names to Watch
While North Carolina is still looking for its first commitment from the Class of 2026, head coach Hubert Davis and his staff will also be keying in on the Class of 2027.
Three of the top 30 recruits in the country hail or have ties from the state of North Carolina and that should pay dividends for the Tar Heels. However, Jon Scheyer has done an impressive job succeeding Mike Krzyzewski, with his elite recruiting keeping Duke firmly among college basketball’s upper echelon. It also doesn't help that Will Wade is now the head coach at NC State and his excellent program-building will make the Wolfpack formidable.
With Davis and the Tar Heels having to compete with two elite recruiters in their own state, every recruiting battle will be an uphill battle. Here are some names to watch out for in the Class of 2027.
PF CJ Rosser, Southeastern Prep (Fla.); originally from Rocky Mount
CJ Rosser was the first prospect from the Class of 2027 to receive a scholarship offer from North Carolina back in March. According to 247Sports, Rosser is a top five prospect nationally and the No. 2 power forward in the country.
Rosser is a classic stretch four with strong athleticism, height and outside shot-making ability, along with positional versatility. He averaged 20.1 points and 6.7 rebounds on the Nike EYBL 16U circuit.
Rosser, who was the No. 1 player in the state of North Carolina, is transferring to Southeastern Prep in Florida for the 2025-26 high school season. He averaged 18.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1..3 blocks and 1.3 steals per game for Northern Nash High School in Rocky Mount.
SG Jordan Page, Broughton HS, Raleigh
UNC coaches won’t have to travel far to watch Jordan Page, as the Raleigh native has made a name for himself across the country. A top-10 prospect and the No. 1 shooting guard in the nation, according to 247Sports, Page is an explosive athlete who thrives in transition and attacks the rim with authority. He has shown flashes of being a high-volume shooter and possesses the tools to become a high-level defender capable of guarding multiple positions.
C Sayon Keita, FC Barcelona (Spain/Mali)
North Carolina remains in the recruiting spotlight with a visit from elite international prospect Sayon Keita. The 7-footer from Mali went on a six-day tour of college basketball powerhouses last weekend and stopped by Chapel Hill on Aug. 1. Keita is considered by many to be the top international prospect and recently played for FC Barcelona B, earning EuroLeague call-ups laying for its senior team.
A standout at the NBPA Top 100 Camp and NBA Academy Games, he averaged 13.2 points, 10.5 rebounds and four blocks. With elite size, athleticism and rim protection, Keita offers high upside but is still developing his offensive game.
CG King Gibson, SPIRE Academy (Ohio)
King Gibson, who stands at 6-foot-4, is considered a must-get prospect for North Carolina due to his in-state ties. The Greensboro native is an explosive athlete, especially off two feet, and brings a dynamic scoring skill set to the floor.
A high-level scorer who can attack from the wing and shoot consistently from the perimeter, he is also comfortable operating in pick-and-roll situations or serving as a secondary ball-handler. Defensively, he provides strong on-ball pressure and is capable of guarding both point and shooting guard positions. On the Nike EYBL U16 circuit, he averaged 17.3 points and 3.9 assists per game.
PG Nasir Anderson, Norcross (Ga.)
Nasir Anderson is physical 6-foot-4 point guard originally from the Peach State, he is an explosive finisher at the rim with strong court vision when driving to the basket. While he has the ability to knock down outside shots, While he needs to improve his shooting consistency and ball security, he has the ability to score from beyond the arc. Defensively, he has a knack for generating turnovers thanks to his aggressive play style and active hands.
He was named MVP of the FIBA Americas U16 Championship after leading Team USA to a perfect 6-0 record and the tournament title. During the event, he averaged 12.3 points and a record 6.8 assists per game. On the Adidas 3SSB circuit with Game Elite U16, he added 16.6 points and 4.1 assists per game.
SG LJ Smith, Lincolnton
Another in-state prospect, LJ Smith set the North Carolina state sophomore record of 995 points in a season in the 2024-25 high school athletic season. He averaged 33.1 points while shoting 45% from the field and 32% from three.. He also racked up 9.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.6 steals per game in 29 games. During the EYBL U17 circuit, Smith averaged 14 points and 3.8 rebounds while playing with Team Thad, showcasing his shooting range by hitting 46% from 3-point range.
