UNC Basketball Recruiting Prize Announces Arrival at Smith Center
UNC basketball transfer additions Ven-Allen Lubin and Cade Tyson have been on hand with the UNC basketball program and their 2024-25 teammates for weeks. But the three freshmen on tap for next season didn't arrive until Wednesday.
As the highest-ranked member of that 2024 UNC basketball recruiting class, Our Saviour Lutheran School (N.Y.) five-star guard Ian Jackson announced his arrival at the famed Smith Center by posting the following picture from the parking lot on his Wednesday Instagram Story, captioning it with a "Here we go":
While the 6-foot-5 Jackson headlines the Tar Heels' haul at No. 8 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, fellow McDonald's All-American Drake Powell, a 6-foot-6 forward out of nearby Northwood High School in Pittsboro, ranks only three spots lower at No. 11.
The other piece is former Link Academy (Mo.) big man James Brown, a 6-foot-9, 210-pound four-star boasting a No. 86 composite ranking.
Ian Jackson, Drake Powell, and James Brown join former two-year Belmont wing Cade Tyson and rising junior Ven-Allen Lubin from Vanderbilt as the new faces in Chapel Hill.
They'll now have the opportunity to get better acquainted with all of the returning UNC basketball talents, including the reigning ACC Player of the Year in graduate guard RJ Davis and a fellow backcourt starter in sophomore Elliot Cadeau, along with sophomore forward Zayden High, junior guard Seth Trimble, junior forward Jalen Washington, and fifth-year forward Jae'Lyn Withers.
