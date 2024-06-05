UNC Basketball: More Pieces to Non-Conference Puzzle
As programs head into the heart of the college basketball offseason, finishing touches on the schedules for the upcoming season are being put in place with just a few months left. Things are no different for UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff, who saw a few more non-conference schedule details confirmed this week.
On Monday, national college hoops insider Jeff Goodman reported that the date for the annual CBS Sports Classic had been confirmed, with the Tar Heels set to face UCLA on Dec. 21.
Goodman also reported that the event is likely to be held in Madison Square Garden.
The Tar Heels have competed in the event since its inception in 2014, squaring off against a rotation of UCLA, Kentucky, and Ohio State.
UNC and UCLA have not met in the event since 2019, when the Tar Heels nabbed a 74-64 victory. The pair was later set to match up in 2021 before the event was altered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Tar Heels later had another matchup confirmed this week when CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported on Wednesday that UNC would welcome American to the Smith Center for a non-conference battle on Nov. 15. It will be the first time in history that the two sides have met.
With these added confirmations, as well as the Tar Heels’ regularly scheduled calendar in ACC play, here are the reported details regarding the 2024-25 UNC basketball schedule thus far (updated at UNC Tar Heels on SI as more information arrives):
- Nov. 4 vs. Elon, Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, N.C.
- Nov. 8 at Kansas, Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kan.
- Nov. 15 vs. American, Smith Center
- Nov. 22 at Hawaii, SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu
- Nov. 25-27, Maui Invitational, Lahaina Civic Center, Lahaina, Hawaii (field consists of UNC, Auburn, Colorado, Dayton, Iowa State, Memphis, Michigan State, and back-to-back national champ UConn; first round matchups not yet set)
- Dec. 14 vs. La Salle, Smith Center
- Dec. 21 vs. UCLA, CBS Sports Classic, (likely) Madison Square Garden, New York City
- ACC/SEC Challenge (date, location, and UNC's opponent remain unknown)
- UNC vs. Florida, Jumpman Invitational (date and location not yet set)
- UNC's road games in ACC play (no dates set): Duke, NC State, Pitt, Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
- UNC's home games in ACC play (no dates set): Duke, NC State, Pitt, Boston College, Cal, Georgia Tech, Miami, SMU, Stanford, Virginia
