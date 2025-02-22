UNC Basketball Reveals Starting Five Versus Virginia
With only five games and three home outings left on their regular season schedule, fourth-year UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his Tar Heels (16-11, 9-6 ACC) host the Virginia Cavaliers (13-13, 6-9 ACC) at 4 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN2).
Ahead of the contest in Chapel Hill, the UNC basketball social media team posted the Tar Heels' starting lineup:
1 - Sophomore guard Elliot Cadeau
2 - Graduate guard RJ Davis
3 - Freshman forward Drake Powell
4 - Junior forward Ven-Allen Lubin
5 - Graduate forward Jae'Lyn Withers
UNC has won two straight: 97-73 over the visiting NC State Wolfpack on Wednesday night and 88-82 at the Syracuse Orange last Saturday.
Following the bout against the Cavaliers, the Tar Heels will gear up for a road test versus the Florida State Seminoles (16-11, 7-9 ACC) in the Tucker Center at 7 p.m. ET Monday (ESPN) before returning home to welcome the Miami Hurricanes (6-20, 2-13 ACC) to the Smith Center next Saturday.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more on the 2024-25 UNC basketball campaign and other Tar Heel news.