UNC Basketball Reveals Starting Five Versus Virginia

The UNC basketball squad hopes to extend its winning streak to three.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and guard Elliot Cadeau
UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and guard Elliot Cadeau / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
With only five games and three home outings left on their regular season schedule, fourth-year UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his Tar Heels (16-11, 9-6 ACC) host the Virginia Cavaliers (13-13, 6-9 ACC) at 4 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN2).

Ahead of the contest in Chapel Hill, the UNC basketball social media team posted the Tar Heels' starting lineup:

1 - Sophomore guard Elliot Cadeau

2 - Graduate guard RJ Davis

3 - Freshman forward Drake Powell

4 - Junior forward Ven-Allen Lubin

5 - Graduate forward Jae'Lyn Withers

UNC has won two straight: 97-73 over the visiting NC State Wolfpack on Wednesday night and 88-82 at the Syracuse Orange last Saturday.

Following the bout against the Cavaliers, the Tar Heels will gear up for a road test versus the Florida State Seminoles (16-11, 7-9 ACC) in the Tucker Center at 7 p.m. ET Monday (ESPN) before returning home to welcome the Miami Hurricanes (6-20, 2-13 ACC) to the Smith Center next Saturday.

