Mock Draft Has UNC Basketball Rookies Just Outside First Round
Earlier in the season, UNC basketball freshmen Ian Jackson and Drake Powell often both appeared in the first round of 2025 NBA mock drafts. But as the Tar Heels (16-11, 9-6 ACC) have piled up losses while the five-star rookie duo has exhibited inconsistencies, their pro stocks have begun to take a hit.
Neither Jackson nor Powell shows up in the first round of this week's NBA Draft On SI mock. That said, each is well within reach of reobtaining that status.
Jackson, averaging 13.6 points and shooting 38.5 percent from downtown but out of the starting backcourt the past three contests following a four-game double-digit scoring drought, checks in at No. 31 overall (No. 1 in the second round) to the Boston Celtics (via the Washington Wizards).
Powell, an athletic sparkplug forward averaging 6.9 points and 3.4 rebounds after posting four points and four boards last time out in what was his first start in almost a month, pops up four spots later in NBA Draft On SI's eyes at No. 34 overall to the home-state Charlotte Hornets.
The Tar Heels, looking to build on back-to-back wins over Syracuse and NC State, are currently gearing up to host the Virginia Cavaliers (13-13, 6-9 ACC) in the Dean E. Smith Center at 4 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN2).
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.