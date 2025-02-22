Top-Ranked In-State Prep Draws More UNC Basketball Attention
UNC basketball assistant coach and former four-year Tar Heel guard Marcus Paige was in Rocky Mount, N.C., earlier this week to check in on one of the premier prospects in the 2027 cycle, Northern Nash High School phenom forward CJ Rosser.
ALSO READ: Former UNC Star Becomes Denver Interim Head Coach
Paige's check-in came just a few days after Rosser visited UNC's archrival in Durham, where the 6-foot-9, 185-pound five-star watched the No. 3-ranked Duke Blue Devils defeat the Stanford Cardinal.
Rosser ranks No. 3 overall, No. 1 among power forwards, and No. 1 in the state on the 247Sports 2027 Composite.
He holds about a dozen offers. That list doesn't include Hubert Davis' Tar Heels or Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils. But given the recent moves in Rosser's recruitment and the fact that interest out of Chapel Hill and Durham dates back months, it may be only a matter of time.
"Rosser has an abundance of physical tools at his disposal," 247Sports' Eric Bossi noted in his January assessment. "We can see that Rosser has shown that he can step out and knock down jumpers from beyond the three-point line and beat big men off the dribble.
"He also displayed his ability as a budding two-way player with tremendous versatility on the defensive end."
The Tar Heels haven't formally entered the mix for any 2027 prospects yet.
ALSO READ: Top Five Plays From UNC's Blowout Win Over NC State
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball recruiting news.