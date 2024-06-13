UNC Basketball Schedule Intel: Unfamiliar Foe Coming to Chapel Hill
In what will be the first-ever meeting between the UNC basketball program and Campbell, the Fighting Camels from Buies Creek, N.C., will make the hourlong drive north to Chapel Hill to face the Tar Heels in the Dean E. Smith Center on Dec. 29, Made For March reported on Thursday afternoon.
Campbell has been to the NCAA Tournament only once in program history, losing as a No. 16 seed to eventual national champion Duke in 1992. Last season, the Camels finished 14-18 overall and 8-10 in CAA action under 11th-year head coach Kevin McGeehan.
The matchup should serve as a tune-up for Hubert Davis' fourth UNC basketball team, which figures to begin the season ranked somewhere among the top 10 in the country, before the Tar Heels enter the heart of ACC play.
News of Campbell's addition to the 2024-25 UNC basketball schedule marks the 10th known piece of what will be an 11-game non-conference slate:
- Nov. 4 vs. Elon, Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, N.C.
- Nov. 8 at Kansas, Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kan.
- Nov. 15 vs. American, Smith Center
- Nov. 22 at Hawaii, SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu
- Nov. 25-27, Maui Invitational, Lahaina Civic Center, Lahaina, Hawaii (field includes UNC, Auburn, Colorado, Dayton, Iowa State, Memphis, Michigan State, and back-to-back national champ UConn; first round matchups not yet set)
- Dec. 4 vs. Alabama, ACC/SEC Challenge, Smith Center
- Dec. 14 vs. La Salle, Smith Center
- Dec. 29 vs. Campbell, Smith Center
- Dec. 17 vs. Florida, Jumpman Invitational, Spectrum Center, Charlotte
- Dec. 21 vs. UCLA, CBS Sports Classic, Madison Square Garden, New York City
