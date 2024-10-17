Former UNC Basketball Forward Dunks on Recent Duke Sensation
In a 117-95 preseason road loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night, Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson scored 11 points for the second game in a row. The 2017-19 UNC basketball star added five rebounds and six assists while shooting 4-for-11 from the field and 3-for-9 from downtown across his 28 minutes as a starter.
Johnson, who came off the board No. 11 overall at the 2019 NBA Draft and spent his first 3.5 seasons in the league with the Phoenix Suns before getting traded to the Nets in February 2023, punctuated his solid individual performance in Philadelphia with the following spin move and explosive drive to the rim for a poster slam at the expense of 2023-24 Duke basketball one-and-done guard Jared McCain:
Unfortunately for McCain, the Sixers rookie fell hard on his back and head while fighting for a rebound late in the fourth quarter and was taken to the hospital after struggling to catch his breath.
Through Brooklyn's 1-2 start to its preseason schedule, the 28-year-old Johnson is averaging 9.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 33.3 percent from the field, 31.6 percent beyond the arc, and 75.0 percent at the charity stripe.
Last season, Johnson averaged 13.4 points, 4.3 boards, and 2.4 dimes across 58 appearances for the Nets.
As for Brooklyn's other UNC basketball talent, 22-year-old big man Day'Ron Sharpe has yet to play this preseason while recovering from a left hamstring strain.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.