UNC Basketball Staff Eyeing Russian Wing for 2025-26 Tar Heel Roster
UNC basketball has 11 scholarship players on tap for next season. With a couple of openings left to fill, fifth-year head coach Hubert Davis and his crew are now showing interest in Russian-born German prospect Ivan Kharchenkov, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI confirmed.
He's a 6-foot-6, 220-pound chiseled wing who is just beginning to scratch the surface of his potential as a formidable slasher and silky outside shooter.
Currently on a multi-year deal with Bayern Munich and beginning to see more minutes against top-shelf international players, the 18-year-old Kharchenkov displayed his versatile perimeter game as recently as a win on Sunday. He tallied 17 points, five rebounds, and four steals in 22 minutes of action, shooting 7-for-9 from the field, 1-for-2 beyond the arc, and 2-for-6 at the foul line.
Meanwhile, across several sites, UNC basketball still sits outside the projected top 25 for the 2025-26 season despite compiling a five-deep transfer haul that ranks No. 17 in the country, per 247Sports.
Outside of incoming five-star freshman forward Caleb Wilson, the Tar Heels lack full-fledged star power in the eyes of many experts. Perhaps Ivan Kharchenkov could help provide an answer to that perceived deficiency.
