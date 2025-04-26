UNC Basketball Staff Pulls Off In-Conference Transfer Win
As of Friday, Jaydon Young is officially an incoming UNC basketball player. And the 6-foot-4, 205-pound guard from Goldsboro, N.C., will arrive in Chapel Hill with significant ACC experience in tow.
Young, a mere three-star prospect at Greensboro Day School (N.C.) as a 2023 prep, averaged only 1.8 points and 8.5 minutes across 26 games off the bench as a freshman for the 2023-24 Hokies.
But the volume shooter emerged as a key contributor at Virginia Tech last go-round. He appeared in all 32 games, including 10 starting nods, posting averages of 8.1 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists, albeit while shooting a subpar 34.7 percent from the field and 29.6 percent beyond the arc for a squad that finished 13-19 overall.
According to the 247Sports rankings, the 20-year-old Young currently checks in at No. 354 overall and No. 84 among shooting guards in this year's transfer portal.
With the addition of Jaydon Young, who has a chance to carve out a consistent role for the Tar Heels, the five-deep 2025 UNC basketball transfer haul now ranks No. 16 in the country, per 247Sports. It stacks up at No. 2 in the ACC, sitting below the Louisville Cardinals' three-piece collection.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball offseason news.