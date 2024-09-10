UNC Basketball: Hubert Davis Travels to Virginia for Phenom Recruit
Nate Ament received a UNC basketball offer months ago and has mentioned plans to visit the Tar Heels at some point during his senior year.
The 6-foot-9, 185-pound forward hasn't announced locked-in dates for a trip to Chapel Hill or any other potential college destination (outside of a late-August visit to Kentucky that he decided to reschedule for a still-undetermined date).
And he's expressed no rush in wrapping up his recruitment. In fact, Ament has suggested that he'll likely wait until the spring to sign his national letter of intent, and he hasn't named finalists yet.
But by bringing the entire UNC basketball staff to Ament's Highland School (Va.) on Monday, fourth-year head coach Hubert Davis may have improved the Tar Heels' chances of at least securing an official visit from the coveted prospect.
Ament, who holds offers from every full-fledged blueblood and has jumped a few spots this summer to No. 13 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, has also noted that he'd definitely like to check out Duke, UConn, and Virginia.
UNC basketball has extended 18 offers on the 2025 trail.
A handful of those preps have ruled out the Tar Heels. However, only two of Hubert Davis & Co.'s 2025 targets, Overtime Elite (Ga.) five-star guard Jasper Johnson and Great Crossing High School (Ky.) four-star center Malachi Moreno, have announced their decisions, and both committed to Kentucky head coach Mark Pope.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.