First-Year UNC Basketball Forward Builds on Recent Production Uptick
Receiving an 11th straight nod as a UNC basketball starting five, junior Ven-Allen Lubin recorded his first double-double for the Tar Heels (20-11, 13-6 ACC) on Tuesday night. The 6-foot-8, 230-pound forward's effort helped fuel a 91-59 road win over the Virginia Tech Hokies (13-17, 8-11 ACC).
ALSO READ: High-Flying UNC Reserve Erases Hokie Hopes at Rim
Lubin, who totaled six double-doubles between his year apiece at Notre Dame and Vanderbilt before transferring to UNC, tallied 10 points and 11 rebounds against the Hokies, shooting 5-for-6 from the field. The 21-year-old Florida native added two assists and a steal across his 22 minutes on the floor.
His scoring performance on Tuesday night marked his fifth consecutive double-digit outing. Note that Lubin poured in 10 points or more only five times across his first 26 UNC basketball outings.
With that in mind, perhaps it shouldn't be surprising that the Tar Heels have now delivered at least 90 points in three straight ACC contests for the first time since the program's 2016-17 national championship campaign.
Squarely on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament, Carolina is now getting ready for its regular season finale. Ven-Allen Lubin and the rest of Hubert Davis' fourth group of Tar Heels host the No. 2-ranked Duke Blue Devils (27-3, 18-1 ACC) in the Dean E. Smith Center at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN).
ALSO READ: North Carolina Prep Gets Bump in Rankings Update
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.