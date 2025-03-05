All Tar Heels

First-Year UNC Basketball Forward Builds on Recent Production Uptick

UNC basketball newcomer Ven-Allen Lubin's surge has coincided with the Tar Heel winning streak.

Matt Giles

Receiving an 11th straight nod as a UNC basketball starting five, junior Ven-Allen Lubin recorded his first double-double for the Tar Heels (20-11, 13-6 ACC) on Tuesday night. The 6-foot-8, 230-pound forward's effort helped fuel a 91-59 road win over the Virginia Tech Hokies (13-17, 8-11 ACC).

Lubin, who totaled six double-doubles between his year apiece at Notre Dame and Vanderbilt before transferring to UNC, tallied 10 points and 11 rebounds against the Hokies, shooting 5-for-6 from the field. The 21-year-old Florida native added two assists and a steal across his 22 minutes on the floor.

His scoring performance on Tuesday night marked his fifth consecutive double-digit outing. Note that Lubin poured in 10 points or more only five times across his first 26 UNC basketball outings.

With that in mind, perhaps it shouldn't be surprising that the Tar Heels have now delivered at least 90 points in three straight ACC contests for the first time since the program's 2016-17 national championship campaign.

Squarely on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament, Carolina is now getting ready for its regular season finale. Ven-Allen Lubin and the rest of Hubert Davis' fourth group of Tar Heels host the No. 2-ranked Duke Blue Devils (27-3, 18-1 ACC) in the Dean E. Smith Center at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN).

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

