Outbound UNC Basketball Transfer Reportedly Ready to Announce Winner
UNC basketball freshman Ian Jackson entered the transfer portal two weeks ago. Now, he's one of the top uncommitted talents in the country, but the proven bucket-getter and former five-star recruit from New York appears to be on the verge of announcing his decision.
On Sunday, recruiting insider Adam Zagoria reported that Jackson plans to officially wrap up his recruitment as a transfer on Monday afternoon.
And St. John's continues to look like the frontrunner for his coveted services.
It's worth noting, though, that Jackson has been suggesting that he's close to a decision since this time last week.
Jackson averaged 11.9 points and 2.7 rebounds across his 23.8 minutes per game under UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis last season. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound guard, a starter in 12 of the 36 contests he played for the 2024-25 Tar Heels, shot 45.6 percent from the field, 39.5 percent from three, and 72.3 percent at the charity stripe.
As things stand, the 20-year-old Ian Jackson hasn't declared for the NBA Draft. However, several big boards list him as a projected second-rounder.
He stacks up at No. 8 overall in the transfer portal, per 247Sports.
