UNC Basketball Starter Seth Trimble Sidelined With Injury
UNC basketball wraps up its non-conference slate when the Tar Heels (7-5, 1-0 ACC) host the Campbell Fighting Camels (5-7, 0-0 CAA) at 8 p.m. ET Sunday (ACC Network). But as the team looks to pick up where it left off in a 76-74 win over the now-No. 22 UCLA Bruins at the CBS Sports Classic in Madison Square Garden on Dec. 21, one of its key weapons will be absent from the lineup.
ALSO READ: Injured Prep Isaiah Denis Explains UNC Commitment to Duke Legend
Roughly 30 minutes ahead of tipoff in the Dean E. Smith Center, the UNC basketball program reported that high-flying junior guard Seth Trimble is now out of commission with an upper body injury. The report does not include a timeline for his recovery, nor does it specify how or when the setback occurred.
As a backcourt starter across all 12 outings for the 2024-25 Tar Heels, the 20-year-old Trimble is averaging career highs across the board with his 14.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.8 steals. He's shooting 47.9 percent from the field, 38.5 percent from three, and 84.2 percent at the charity stripe.
Following the matchup against Campbell, Hubert Davis and his fourth UNC basketball squad will gear up for a trip to Kentucky to face the Louisville Cardinals (8-5, 1-1 ACC) at 6 p.m. ET Wednesday (ACC Network).
ALSO READ: UNC Coach Watches Five-Star Point Guard Deron Rippey Jr. Sizzle
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.