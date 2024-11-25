All Tar Heels

UNC Basketball One-And-Done Nears Return From Injury With Nets

Former UNC basketball big man Day'Ron Sharpe has yet to make his season debut alongside Brooklyn's other NBA Tar Heel.

Former UNC basketball center Day'Ron Sharpe
Former UNC basketball center Day'Ron Sharpe / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Day'Ron Sharpe, who has been with the Brooklyn Nets since hearing his name No. 29 overall at the 2021 NBA Draft following his one-and-done UNC basketball campaign, remains out of commission this season. The 23-year-old center, averaging 6.0 points and 5.3 rebounds for his career as a primary backup down low, suffered a left hamstring strain during training camp.

However, Sharpe recently returned to 1-on-1 workouts with the coaching staff. And all indications suggest his 2024-25 debut is just around the corner, perhaps early December barring a setback.

"He's done his job," Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez noted while providing the media with an update on Sharpe's recovery last week. "He looks good. His body looks good. We're excited because the day is coming...It's good to have a big body out there. We're happy with his progress, also his professionalism, how mature he is.

"It's gonna be a big, important moment for the group."

The injury-riddled Nets (7-10) have won two of their past three outings, in part due to a surge in production from their other UNC basketball product in 28-year-old forward Cam Johnson. The 2017-19 Tar Heel has poured in 87 points across that stretch.

With zero absences to Johnson's name this season, the former lottery pick is now averaging a career-high 19.1 points, along with 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists while draining a career-best 42.6 percent of his 3-point attempts.

