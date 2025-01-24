UNC Basketball Takes Flight in Recruiting Rankings
Following the confirmed UNC basketball pledge from Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) five-star Caleb Wilson late Thursday night, Hubert Davis and his Tar Heels have returned to where they belong in the national recruiting rankings. On the 2025 trail, they now stack up inside the top 10 and among the top two in the ACC.
Wilson, currently checking in at No. 6 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, now stands as the highest-ranked prize across the five recruiting cycles that Hubert Davis has been calling the shots in Chapel Hill. His commitment bumped the UNC basketball collection to No. 7 in the country, trailing only No. 1 Duke among ACC programs.
The 6-foot-9, 205-pound power forward joins two early 2025 Tar Heel signees in Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) four-star guard Derek Dixon and Davidson Day School (N.C.) four-star guard Isaiah Denis.
Dixon appears at No. 47 overall in the class, nine notches above Denis.
Hubert Davis and his crew have extended 17 offers in the 2025 cycle. Three committed to the Tar Heels. Twelve have pledge allegiance elsewhere. And two remain undecided in Highland School (Va.) five-star forward Nate Ament and Perry High School (Ariz.) five-star forward Koa Peat, but neither of them is still considering UNC.
