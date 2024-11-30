Ex-UNC Basketball Talent Posting Career-High Averages for Third Team
The Vanderbilt Commodores improved to 7-1 overall this season via their 87-56 home win over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Friday afternoon. Although starting guard Tyler Nickel tallied only six points, one rebound, and two assists in the contest, it's worth noting that he's already scored 30 points more than his total in 25 outings as a 2022-23 UNC basketball freshman under Hubert Davis.
Nickel, a former four-star recruit out of East Rockingham High School (Va.) who came off the bench for the Virginia Tech Hokies last season before transferring to Vanderbilt for his junior campaign, is currently averaging a career-high 10.3 points and 2.9 rebounds as a Commodore.
Suiting up for first-year Vanderbilt head coach Mark Byington, Nickel is shooting 41.3 percent from the field, 36.0 percent beyond the arc, and 80.0 percent at the charity stripe across his 22.9 minutes per game.
He averaged 24.3 minutes at Virginia Tech and only 6.0 with the Tar Heels.
Interestingly enough, Tyler Nickel and the Commodores next square off against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg as part of the SEC/ACC Challenge at 9:15 p.m. ET Wednesday (ACC Network).
Hubert Davis' fourth UNC basketball squad, looking to rebound from back-to-back losses at the Maui Invitational, tips off its home bout against the Alabama Crimson Tide two hours prior (ESPN).
