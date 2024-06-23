UNC Basketball Target Responds to Rankings Bump With Explosive Show
UNC basketball assistant Sean May was on hand to watch Braylon Mullins shine at the Charlie Hughes Shootout in Indiana on Friday. But judging by reports, the Tar Heels, in the mix since extending an offer on May 20, were not among the powerhouse recruiters at Carmel High School to witness the Greenfield-Central School (Ind.) guard's 37-point brilliance on Saturday.
ALSO READ: Five-Star Tar Heel Target Nate Ament Posts Ridiculous Stat Line
The impressive list coaches in attendance for that performance included reigning back-to-back UConn national champion Dan Hurley and the man he defeated in the title game, Purdue's Matt Painter, along with Michigan State's Tom Izzo, Indiana's Mike Woodson, Northwestern's Chris Collins, and Kentucky's Mark Pope.
In addition to attracting new suitors and heightened interest, Mullins' quick-release, high-release mechanics paired with his top-shelf athleticism, confident handles, and uptempo playing style have yielded one of the biggest jumps in the rankings this month.
When UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis entered the race, the 6-foot-5, 180-pound four-star ranked No. 95 overall among 2025 prospects in the eyes of 247Sports. As of Tuesday's update, he sits at No. 24 overall and No. 5 among shooting guards.
Although Braylon Mullins has mentioned that he hopes to check out the UNC basketball program in person, the Tar Heels did not land on the six-deep list of visits he recently announced. That slate begins with unofficial visits to Kentucky, Purdue, and Ohio State this week, and he's set up official visits to Michigan, Indiana, and Tennessee in the fall.
RELATED: Longtime UNC Target Jasper Johnson Takes Two Official Visits Elsewhere