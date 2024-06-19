Sharpshooting UNC Basketball Target Schedules Six Visits
In late May, a few days after receiving an offer from UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis, Greenfield-Central School (Ind.) guard Braylon Mullins noted that he hopes to check out the Tar Heels in person this year. For now, though, the 6-foot-5, 180-pound four-star, a springy sharpshooter and budding overall talent on the wing, hasn't locked in dates for such a trip.
But as of a report by On3's Joe Tipton on Wednesday afternoon, Mullins has scheduled visits with six suitors: Michigan, Indiana, Tennessee, Kentucky, Purdue, and Ohio State.
Tipton added that the rising high school senior "is also considering visits to UConn, Kansas, North Carolina, Michigan State, and Alabama."
Fortunately for UNC's outlook in the sweepstakes, there are no longer limits on the number of schools that may host the same recruit. And it looks like Braylon Mullins plans to take his time, yet in active fashion via visits galore, when it comes to deciding on his college destination.
Mullins has risen from No. 100 to No. 75 on the 247Sports 2025 Composite since landing on UNC's official wishlist. In other words, the recruiters in Chapel Hill must have seen a stock-riser in the Indiana Elite standout when scouting him on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit this spring.
His offer from the Tar Heels came on the first day of the sudden UNC basketball offer spree a month ago.
Hubert Davis and his staff remain in play for 14 of the 15 players they have targeted in the 2025 cycle but have yet to secure a commitment.
