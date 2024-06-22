UNC Basketball Recruiting Target Posts Ridiculous Stat Line
Highland School (Va.) forward Nate Ament appears determined to reach the top of the rankings. And if the recent UNC basketball offer recipient keeps putting up numbers like those he tallied in a game at the DMV Live prep showcase on Friday evening, perhaps that isn't out of reach.
Playing on the home floor of DeMatha Catholic (Md.), the 6-foot-9, 185-pound Ament put on a show to the tune of a jaw-dropping 41 points, 27 rebounds, and six blocks, powering his Hawks to a win over the hosting Stags. He also chipped in four assists and two steals while shooting a blistering 15-for-22 from the field, including a 3-for-8 clip from deep, and finishing 8-for-12 at the charity stripe.
Captioning the following clip of a Nate Ament drive, the DMV Live account noted that the five-star prospect "just put together what might be the greatest stat line in the history of our event."
When Ament reported his offer from UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis on May 21, he ranked No. 18 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, up 10 spots from where he sat last summer.
Now, he boasts a No. 14 composite ranking among his peers. Given his recent six-notch rise to No. 7 overall in the eyes of 247Sports alone, there's no telling how high Ament might climb by summer's end. National recruiting analyst Travis Branham recently suggested that the 17-year-old sensation is already giving off some "top five" vibes:
Ament is one of 15 rising high school seniors still considering the Tar Heels, who have yet to reel in their first 2025 pledge.