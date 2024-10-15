Hubert Davis Rolls Out First 2024-25 UNC Basketball Starting Lineup
UNC basketball is in Memphis for its road exhibition outing against Penny Hardaway's Tigers on Tuesday night.
ALSO READ: Several More 2024-25 Tar Heel Schedule Updates
Although the Tar Heels are without the services of their defending ACC Player of the Year in graduate guard RJ Davis, a surefire 2024-25 starter who sustained a lower back contusion in UNC's Blue-White action in the Dean E. Smith Center on Saturday, fourth-year head coach Hubert Davis' starting five against Memphis hints at potential UNC basketball starters in the early going this season:
- Sophomore guard Elliot Cadeau
- Junior guard/forward Cade Tyson
- Junior guard Seth Trimble
- Junior forward Jalen Washington
- Graduate forward Jae'Lyn Withers
That group includes only one Tar Heel newcomer in Tyson, who posted the NCAA's second-highest 3-point percentage (46.5) as a sophomore at Belmont last season.
In the opening minutes at Memphis, the Tar Heels jumped out to a 7-2 advantage over the Tigers behind the downhill prowess of Trimble, UNC's leading bench scorer last season. And UNC held a 7-5 lead when Hubert Davis made his first substitutions at the 17:01 mark in the first half.
But at the time of this article's publishing, Memphis led UNC, 31-28, with just over six minutes remaining before halftime.
After returning home from Memphis, UNC basketball will prepare for its final exhibition bout when the Tar Heels welcome Division II Johnson C. Smith to the Smith Center at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27 (ACC Network Extra).
ALSO READ: Preseason Rankings Underscore Loaded Tar Heel Schedule
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more on the 2024-25 Tar Heels and other UNC basketball news.