UNC Basketball Team Sees Ranking Drop After Week 1
Hubert Davis' fourth UNC basketball squad fell one spot to No. 10 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll released on Monday afternoon.
ALSO READ: UNC Treasure Makes Statement in First Official Pro Outing
Of course, the Tar Heels (1-1, 0-0 ACC) probably would've slid several more notches had RJ Davis & Co. not exhibited their potential to compete against the best by clawing back from the 20-point deficit they faced in the first half of their eventual 92-89 road defeat at the hands of top-ranked Kansas (2-0, 0-0 Big 12) in Allen Fieldhouse on Friday night.
The Tar Heels outscored the Jayhawks in the second half, 51-39.
As was the case in the preseason, UNC is one of only two ACC teams with rankings by their name. The other is archrival Duke (2-0, 0-0 ACC), up one spot to No. 6 this week.
However, three others from the conference are among the 27 unranked programs receiving votes this week. They are Wake Forest (3-0, 0-0 ACC), Miami (2-0, 0-0 ACC), and Clemson (2-0, 0-0 ACC).
UNC basketball is now gearing up for a home game against the American Eagles (1-1, 0-0 Patriot League) in the Dean E. Smith Center at 8 p.m. ET Friday (ACC Network). It's the Tar Heels' only chance to impress voters ahead of next week's AP Top 25.
ALSO READ: Ex-Tar Heel Forward Enjoys Starting Role at New School
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.