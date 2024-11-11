All Tar Heels

UNC Basketball Team Sees Ranking Drop After Week 1

Despite the loss to Kansas, UNC basketball remains in the top 10.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball guard RJ Davis
UNC basketball guard RJ Davis / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Hubert Davis' fourth UNC basketball squad fell one spot to No. 10 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll released on Monday afternoon.

Of course, the Tar Heels (1-1, 0-0 ACC) probably would've slid several more notches had RJ Davis & Co. not exhibited their potential to compete against the best by clawing back from the 20-point deficit they faced in the first half of their eventual 92-89 road defeat at the hands of top-ranked Kansas (2-0, 0-0 Big 12) in Allen Fieldhouse on Friday night.

The Tar Heels outscored the Jayhawks in the second half, 51-39.

As was the case in the preseason, UNC is one of only two ACC teams with rankings by their name. The other is archrival Duke (2-0, 0-0 ACC), up one spot to No. 6 this week.

However, three others from the conference are among the 27 unranked programs receiving votes this week. They are Wake Forest (3-0, 0-0 ACC), Miami (2-0, 0-0 ACC), and Clemson (2-0, 0-0 ACC).

UNC basketball is now gearing up for a home game against the American Eagles (1-1, 0-0 Patriot League) in the Dean E. Smith Center at 8 p.m. ET Friday (ACC Network). It's the Tar Heels' only chance to impress voters ahead of next week's AP Top 25.

