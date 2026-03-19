Breaking Down Importance of Wilson and Dixon for UNC

Although the North Carolina Tar Heels orchestrated an impressive transfer portal class this past offseason, the program's ability to land top-tier freshmen has been instrumental in the team's success.

On Tuesday, freshman forward Caleb Wilson was named as a second-team All-American player this season, which head coach Hubert Davis announced in front of the team following practice. During his press conference leading up to the first-round matchup against the VCU Rams , the 55-year-old head coach spoke on that moment.

Davis' Thoughts

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“Yeah, it was nice," Davis said. "Obviously, it was great being able to give him that news, and getting that news, what that meant for him in terms of being remembered in North Carolina and being able to have his jersey up in the rafters. I’ve said before that just my heart is broken for him."

“He’s somebody who obviously people have seen how gifted and talented he is on the basketball court, but he’s just as gifted as a person and as a teammate," Davis continued. "He had a burning desire and a dream to play in the NCAA Tournament, and he’s not being able to do that."

Feb 10, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) drives to the basket against Miami Hurricanes center Ernest Udeh Jr. (8) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"So, being able to give him that news doesn’t replace not being able to play in the NCAA Tournament, but it did put a smile on his face, and that’s something that brightens up our room every time he smiles like that.”

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) brings the ball up court against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Wilson has stolen the headlines all season, but an underrated development has been Derek Dixon's expanded role after starting the season as a bench player. Davis promoted the 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard to the starting lineup before conference play, with Kyan Evans struggling to make an impact after transferring from Colorado State.

The 55-year-old head coach highlighted Dixon's ability to perform in high-pressure situations.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) passes the ball defended by Clemson Tigers guard Jestin Porter (1) during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

“He’s just never been scared or tentative or afraid of the moment," Davis said. "He just walks towards it, and that’s something that you just never know about a player until he’s actually in that situation."

"Obviously, he’s very gifted. He can shoot the ball. He can handle. He’s done a really nice job of taking care of the basketball. I feel like every day he’s gotten better defensively, competes, rebounds the basketball."

Dec 2, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) goes to the basket against Kentucky Wildcats forward Brandon Garrison (10) and guard Jasper Johnson (2) during the first half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images