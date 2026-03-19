Breaking Down Importance of Wilson and Dixon for UNC
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Although the North Carolina Tar Heels orchestrated an impressive transfer portal class this past offseason, the program's ability to land top-tier freshmen has been instrumental in the team's success.
On Tuesday, freshman forward Caleb Wilson was named as a second-team All-American player this season, which head coach Hubert Davis announced in front of the team following practice. During his press conference leading up to the first-round matchup against the VCU Rams, the 55-year-old head coach spoke on that moment.
Davis' Thoughts
- “Yeah, it was nice," Davis said. "Obviously, it was great being able to give him that news, and getting that news, what that meant for him in terms of being remembered in North Carolina and being able to have his jersey up in the rafters. I’ve said before that just my heart is broken for him."
- “He’s somebody who obviously people have seen how gifted and talented he is on the basketball court, but he’s just as gifted as a person and as a teammate," Davis continued. "He had a burning desire and a dream to play in the NCAA Tournament, and he’s not being able to do that."
- "So, being able to give him that news doesn’t replace not being able to play in the NCAA Tournament, but it did put a smile on his face, and that’s something that brightens up our room every time he smiles like that.”
Wilson has stolen the headlines all season, but an underrated development has been Derek Dixon's expanded role after starting the season as a bench player. Davis promoted the 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard to the starting lineup before conference play, with Kyan Evans struggling to make an impact after transferring from Colorado State.
The 55-year-old head coach highlighted Dixon's ability to perform in high-pressure situations.
- “He’s just never been scared or tentative or afraid of the moment," Davis said. "He just walks towards it, and that’s something that you just never know about a player until he’s actually in that situation."
- "Obviously, he’s very gifted. He can shoot the ball. He can handle. He’s done a really nice job of taking care of the basketball. I feel like every day he’s gotten better defensively, competes, rebounds the basketball."
- “He’s a big guard, but in pressure situations, he’s not tentative at all at taking a big shot or making the pass," Davis continued. "That’s what you want out there. You want guys who are confident to be able to make plays, whether it’s successful or not.”
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.