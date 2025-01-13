All Tar Heels

UNC Basketball Team Steadily Climbing All-Important Rankings

With a pair of home outings on tap this week, UNC basketball has an opportunity to extend its winning streak to five games.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball guard Ian Jackson
UNC basketball guard Ian Jackson / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
It's highly unlikely that UNC basketball will reappear in the AP Top 25 Poll when the Week 11 edition comes out on Monday afternoon. That said, despite a relatively high count in the loss column, it wouldn't be a surprise if Hubert Davis and his fourth batch of Tar Heels (11-6, 4-1 ACC), who began the season at No. 9 before falling out entirely the second weekend of December, receive a few votes.

As of Monday morning in the daily updated NCAA NET Rankings, a key metric to evaluate squads for eventual March Madness invites and seeding, UNC has risen to No. 36 overall in light of its three-game winning streak, including Saturday's clutch 63-61 road win over the NC State Wolfpack.

And the Tar Heels, enjoying a stardom surge by freshman guard Ian Jackson and encouraging production of late from junior big man Jalen Washington, now stack up at No. 4 among ACC teams in the NET Rankings.

They have taken care of business against mediocre and overmatched opponents to the tune of a 10-0 mark between Quad 2-4 games. However, they remain 1-6 in Quad 1 outings, and this week's slate doesn't provide any notable top-tier tests.

UNC basketball squares off against the visiting Cal Golden Bears (8-8, 1-4 ACC) in the Dean E. Smith Center at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday (ACC Network) before hosting the Stanford Cardinal (11-5, 3-2 ACC) at 2:15 p.m. ET Saturday (The CW).

