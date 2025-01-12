UNC Basketball Big Man Jalen Washington Throwing Block Parties
Jalen Washington has 12 blocks between the past three UNC basketball outings, coinciding with the Tar Heels' season-best winning streak.
ALSO READ: Brother of Tar Heel Alum Getting Offers in Middle School
Those dozen swats are the most by a UNC basketball player in a three-game stretch since Brice Johnson recorded 13 across the Tar Heels' first three wins in the 2016 NCAA Tournament.
And without Washington's last of three blocks in Saturday's dramatic 63-61 road win over NC State (9-7, 2-3 ACC), it's highly possible that Hubert Davis' fourth batch of Tar Heels (11-6, 4-1 ACC) would now be reeling from a loss to the Wolfpack. After all, his rejection of Jayden Taylor in the lane and subsequent ball recovery sealed the victory as the clock struck zero.
The 20-year-old Indiana native's 21 blocks through 17 games as a junior already match his total in 37 games as a sophomore. Plus, note that Washington came away with only block between his 20 appearances as a freshman under Hubert Davis.
In addition to his Lenovo Center block party, Washington delivered the first double-double of his UNC basketball career with 11 points and 12 rebounds. He shot 4-for-6 from the field, including the game-winning dunk with 25 seconds remaining in the contest, plus 3-for-4 at the foul line.
"It definitely lifts it," Washington noted to North Carolina Tar Heels on SI in the locker room about what the win at NC State did for his team's momentum. "You know, we've got more games to play, and we see them again. So, we're gonna enjoy this W. But we're also going to prepare — take some time off and prepare for the next game."
UNC, now one of only five ACC squads with one loss or less, next hosts Cal (8-8, 1-4 ACC) at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday (ACC Network).
ALSO READ: Intel Varies in UNC Pursuit of Five-Star Prep Caleb Wilson
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.