Brother of UNC Basketball Alum Getting Offers in Middle School
Rankings for the 2029 class, consisting of current eighth graders, are still nonexistent on most recruiting sites. But it's no secret that King Bacot, younger brother of recent five-year UNC basketball starting center Armando Bacot, is among the top contenders to debut at No. 1 overall in the cycle in a couple of years.
Evidence of the Richmond native's recognized prowess lies in the offers he's already compiled.
VCU became the first official Division I suitor with its offer to Bacot in September. Then came McNeese State in late October and North Carolina Central two months later. And on Thursday afternoon, the 6-foot-3 guard advertised an offer from East Carolina.
Following the news of King Bacot's VCU offer, On3 national recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw summarized the playmaker's advanced talents.
"Completely different game and build from his brother, even at the same stage," Shaw noted. "Smooth with the rock and ample ball-in-hand confidence."
Armando Bacot, the UNC basketball program's all-time leading rebounder and double-double producer now playing for the Memphis Hustle in the NBA G League, hasn't been shy when it comes to singing his ultra-competitive brother's praises on social media. The same goes for mixtape creators:
Given King Bacot's support of his brother and the Tar Heels over the years paired with his crafty moves on the court, chances are he'll begin garnering attention from UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff before long
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball recruiting news.