UNC Basketball: Top Prep Draws Chant From Presumptive Winner
Five-star UNC basketball recruiting target AJ Dybantsa arrived in Provo, Utah, on Saturday afternoon and watched the undefeated BYU Cougars notch a 95-71 home victory over the Idaho Vandals. The Utah Prep senior standout's visit serves as another sign that the Cougars are the frontrunner to prevail in the high-profile race.
While creating an electric atmosphere in the Marriot Center, there's no doubt that BYU fans became aware of Dybantsa's attendance. After all, as one can hear in the following video, in the final minutes of the Cougars' lopsided win, the patrons began chanting, "We want AJ!"
Dybantsa, a 6-foot-9, 210-pound forward who ranks No. 1 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and is eyeing a December decision, has now checked out BYU in person on three occasions.
So, it's no surprise that first-year BYU head coach Kevin Young and his cohorts are the favorite to land the heralded talent, according to both the 247Sports Crystal Ball and On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.
He's down to a top seven of BYU, UNC, Alabama, Baylor, Auburn, Kansas, and Kansas State.
Meanwhile, fourth-year UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his crew enjoy two early signees on the 2025 trail in Davidson Day School (N.C.) four-star guard Isaiah Denis and Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) four-star guard Derek Dixon.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball recruiting news.