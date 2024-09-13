All Tar Heels

UNC Basketball Staff Eyes Son of Former ACC Center

A premier 7-footer in the 2027 class attracted UNC basketball recruiters this week.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis
UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
The name should be familiar to longtime UNC basketball enthusiasts. And it now appears that Prolific Prep (Calif.) big man Obinna Ekezie Jr., the namesake son of a late-1990s starting center for then-ACC member Maryland, has drawn the attention of Hubert Davis and all the fellow former Tar Heel players on his staff.

On Thursday night, the 7-foot, 220-pound sophomore informed HS Top Recruits that UNC is one of four big-name programs to show up at his school since the open recruiting period began earlier this month. Kansas, UCLA, and Kentucky are the other three he mentioned.

Kentucky's interest has already developed into an offer from first-year Wildcats head coach Mark Pope and his crew. Ekezie also holds early offers from Arizona State, Cal, Houston, and Stanford.

He sits at No. 19 overall and No. 4 among full-fledged centers on the 2027 ESPN 25. Meanwhile, On3 is much higher on Obinna Ekezie Jr., placing him at No. 4 overall and No. 1 at his position.

"I'm a really good shot blocker," Ekezie told On3's Jamie Shaw. "I run the floor well. I can make passes out of the post and shoot the mid-range a little. I'm working on my communication. My feel for the game is coming along, playing through teammates, and setting screens to get open. You know, the little things like that.

"I watch a lot of Nikola Jokic. He is so patient with the ball, the way he reads defenses and makes reads out of the post."

UNC basketball has yet to officially enter any battles on the 2027 recruiting trail.

