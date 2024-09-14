Surging UNC Basketball Recruit Set to Attend Tar Heel Football Game
Judging by the decision timeline that Greenfield-Central School (Ind.) senior Braylon Mullins has established for himself, chances are there are only a few months or less remaining in the stock-soaring guard's high-profile recruitment. He landed on the 2025 UNC basketball wishlist in late May.
In other words, Mullins' official visit with the Tar Heels, which began on Friday and is set to include his attendance at Saturday night's UNC football home game against NC Central in Kenan Stadium, may well determine whether Hubert Davis and his staff emerge as a frontrunner down the stretch.
As things stand, Mullins is down to a top 10 of UNC, Alabama, Kansas, Duke, Kentucky, Michigan, Tennessee, Indiana, Purdue, and arguably the current favorite in reigning back-to-back national champion UConn.
He visited the Huskies in early August and checked out Michigan last weekend. Next weekend, Mullins will tour home-state hopeful Indiana before returning to Tobacco Road for a Duke basketball official visit the first weekend of October. His slate ends with trips to Tennessee on Oct. 18 and Kentucky the following weekend.
Following Mullins' long-overdue 51-spot jump to No. 23 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and newly acquired fifth star by his name, 247Sports' Dushawn London explained why the 6-foot-5, 180-pound high-riser's ascension may still be underway:
"Braylon Mullins is the last five-star, but I firmly believe that he has a good chance of being a top-10 player by the time the final rankings release. Mullins already has great size to go with his athleticism and 3-point shooting. Mullins is coming off a terrific summer on the Adidas circuit, where he showed that he can impact the game in several ways while also playing with other elite talent."
Mullins is one of a dozen or so 2025 recruits the UNC basketball coaches are still actively pursuing.
