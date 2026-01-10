2 Wake Forest Players North Carolina Should Watch Saturday

The North Carolina Tar Heels are looking to bounce back from last week's troublesome loss against the SMU Mustangs at the Moody Coliseum.

It was the Tar Heels' worst defensive performance of the season, as they allowed 97 points while the Mustangs shot 60 percent from the field and 51.9 percent from three-point range. While the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are not as prolific, they still average 81.6 points per game heading into Saturday's contest against North Carolina.

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs guard Boopie Miller (2) drives to the basket past North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) during the game between the Mustangs and the Tar Heels at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Wake Forest will present a unique challenge for the Tar Heels, as its guards possess length and elite scoring ability. North Carolina has been exposed against smaller, shifty guards, but have yet to play against taller guards who can also score.

Let's take a look at a couple of players the Tar Heels will have to keep tabs on when they go up against Wake Forest on Saturday.

Juke Harris

Jan 3, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Juke Harris (2) with a lay up defended by Virginia Tech Hokies guard Jailen Bedford (0) during the first half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Heading into Saturday, the 6-foot-7, 200-pound guard is averaging 19.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field and 33 percent from beyond the arc. Harris is capable of scoring at will and can produce points in a multitude of ways.

While speaking with the media during press conference availability on Friday, head coach Hubert Davis highlighted Harris and how the sophomore guard is able to put stress on the opposing defense.

“He’s obviously really talented. He’s got good size," Davis said. "I think he’s a four-level scorer. He can shoot from three, mid-range, can get to the bucket, get fouled, get to the free-throw line. Good offensive rebounder, very aggressive. And in regard to those sets that you talk about, they move him around. Whether it’s ball screen isolations, flares, wide pins, there’s something always coming for him.”

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs guard Boopie Miller (2) shakes hands with North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis after the Mustangs defeat the North Carolina Tar Heels at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

“So, he’s been in a nice rhythm offensively," Davis continued. "And that’s our job, not just for him, for Wake Forest, from an offensive standpoint, not to feel like in any rhythm against us tomorrow.”

Harris will obviously be the Tar Heels' top priority on the defensive end of the court, which was thoroughly exposed last week, so this will be a good test to see if the extra practice time paid off.

Myles Colvin

Jan 7, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Myles Colvin (6) dunks the ball against Miami (FL) Hurricanes forward Shelton Henderson (7) during the first half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Through Wake Forest's first 16 games, the 6-foot-5, 211-pound guard is averaging 13.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from three-point range.

That statistical output is inflated by his 33-point outing against Queens University, but regardless, Colvin is capable scoring in bunches if he finds a rhythm.

