UNC Basketball Treasure Takes Issue With Expert's Sophomore Rankings
In ranking the nation's top 10 sophomores this week, just under six weeks until the tipoff of college hoops, NCAA March Madness expert Andy Katz included a pair of the 2024-25 Duke-UNC basketball rivalry's returning faces in Tar Heel guard Elliot Cadeau and Blue Devil counterpart Caleb Foster.
But on Wednesday afternoon, all-time UNC basketball rebounder Armando Bacot, a teammate to Cadeau last season as a fifth-year starter in Chapel Hill, objected to how low Foster and Cadeau appear on Katz's list. Foster sits at No. 6, one notch above Cadeau:
Bacot, who went undrafted in June but is set to join the Memphis Grizzlies in training camp next month, initially chimed in: "Cadeau 1 Foster 2." However, he quickly deleted that comment before clarifying that he simply believes Cadeau and Foster, not necessarily in that order, belong in the top two spots among their second-year peers in the country:
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Cadeau averaged 7.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists across his 37 outings as a full-time starter for the 2023-24 Tar Heels alongside the eventual ACC Player of the Year in senior RJ Davis, who is now ready to run it back with the former five-star from New Jersey this season.
However, Cadeau shot only 18.7 percent beyond the arc.
As for the 6-foot-5, 200-pound Foster, a part-time starter in the 2023-24 Duke basketball backcourt, the former five-star prep from North Carolina averaged 7.7 points, 2.4 boards, and 2.1 dimes while shooting 40.6 percent from deep across his 27 appearances before sitting out all of March with an ankle injury.
Elliot Cadeau and Caleb Foster begin their sophomore campaigns on Nov. 4. The Tar Heels welcome Elon to the Dean E. Smith Center, and Duke hosts Maine about 10 miles up Tobacco Road in Cameron Indoor Stadium.
