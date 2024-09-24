Predictions Surface for Priority UNC Basketball Recruiting Target
UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his assistants wound up being the last to host Derek Dixon on his tour of homestretch official visits. Now, just a few days out from the Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) guard's 18th birthday and planned decision date, it looks as though the Tar Heels have emerged as the consensus favorite to prevail.
On Tuesday afternoon, the first 247Sports Crystal Ball pick appeared for the Derek Dixon sweepstakes. It projects Davis & Co. to come out on top when the 6-foot-3, 190-pound four-star announces his college choice at 3 p.m. ET Friday.
Just a few minutes later, the lone Rivals FutureCast insider prediction flipped from Pitt to UNC.
Dixon, who ranks No. 47 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and received an offer from the Tar Heels back in late May after boosting his stock by shining as a crafty facilitator and multifaceted bucket-getter on the Nike EYBL circuit, is down to four finalists in UNC, Pitt, Virginia, and Vanderbilt.
If the current Crystal Ball and FutureCast predictions prove correct, the smooth backcourt talent would likely become the first UNC basketball recruiting prize on the 2025 trail.
The Tar Heels welcomed Dixon to Chapel Hill the first weekend of September. Within days of his return home, he canceled his trip to Arizona and began to make it abundantly clear that he was nearing a decision.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball recruiting news.