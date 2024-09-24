UNC Basketball Outlasts Duke in Five-Star Recruiting Race
As of Tuesday afternoon, prime 2025 UNC basketball target and recent Tar Heel visitor Braylon Mullins is down to a top three in his recruitment. And Hubert Davis' Tar Heels survived the Greenfield-Central School (Ind.) standout's second round of cuts, along with home-state hopeful Indiana and defending back-to-back national champion UConn.
Mullins, a 6-foot-5, 180-pound five-star who ranks No. 23 overall and No. 5 among shooting guards on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, effectively eliminated the rest of his top 10 from contention. Those former suitors include a trio of bluebloods in Kansas, Kentucky, and the Tar Heels' archrival, Duke, plus Alabama, Purdue, Tennessee, and Michigan.
In revealing Braylon Mullins' finalists, On3's Joe Tipton added that the athletic sharpshooter intends to announce a winner in October.
He has checked out all three schools on official visits, most recently at Indiana this past weekend after touring the UNC basketball program a week earlier.
Hubert Davis and his crew, still without a pledge in the 2025 recruiting arena, extended an offer to Mullins — one of almost three dozen offers in his recruitment — back on May 20 after watching him soar in spring grassroots action. It came around the time that Mullins began to ascend the cycle's rankings, as he only recently achieved full-fledged composite five-star status.
