UNC Basketball Updates Status of Starting Guard Seth Trimble
UNC basketball won two of three outings without the services of junior guard Seth Trimble. Now, it appears that the 6-foot-3, 195-pound bouncy starter from Wisconsin has recovered from his upper body injury and will be available when the unranked Tar Heels (9-6, 2-1 ACC) host the unranked SMU Mustangs (11-3, 2-1 ACC) in the Dean E. Smith Center at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday (ACC Network).
ALSO READ: UNC Product Cole Anthony Powers Magic Victory as Starter
The official UNC basketball stats & info account confirmed Trimble's availability via the following post roughly an hour before tipoff:
Through his 12 appearances this season, the 20-year-old Seth Trimble has drawn a starting nod each time out, averaging a career-high 14.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.8 steals in 31.7 minutes per game. He's shooting 47.9 percent from the field, 38.5 percent beyond the arc, and 84.2 percent at the foul line.
In his most recent contest, a 76-74 win over the UCLA Bruins in Madison Square Garden on Dec. 21, Trimble tallied 12 points, four boards, two dimes, two steals, and two blocks across his 31 minutes of action.
After squaring off against the Mustangs, who are fresh off their 89-62 home defeat at the hands of the No. 4-ranked Duke Blue Devils on Saturday afternoon, fourth-year head coach Hubert Davis and his Tar Heels will gear up for their short trip to Raleigh to face the rival NC State Wolfpack (8-6, 1-2 ACC) at 4 p.m. ET Saturday (ACC Network).
ALSO READ: Another Five-Star 2026 Prospect Receives Tar Heel Offer
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.