Another 2026 Recruit Receives UNC Basketball Offer
It's safe to say UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff are ramping up their efforts on the 2026 recruiting trail. Last weekend, they extended an offer to Blair Academy (N.J.) five-star point guard Deron Rippey Jr., and they followed that up on Sunday by joining the battle for Western Reserve Academy (Ohio) five-star small forward Anthony Thompson.
Thompson, who ranks No. 17 overall, No. 6 at his position, and No. 1 among Ohio talents on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, revealed his offer from the Tar Heels via the following post on social media:
"No one in the prep ranks has demonstrated more sheer talent so far this year than Western Reserve Academy's Anthony Thompson," 247Sports national recruiting director Adam Finkelstein recently noted about the coveted prep. "The 6-foot-8 southpaw is still so young, and sometimes it can show, but when it comes to being able to get his shot off, and making tough ones, he's been unmatched so far."
The offers to Deron Rippey Jr. and Anthony Thompson bring the number of active 2026 UNC basketball targets to eight.
They join Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) five-star guard Jordan Smith Jr., Notre Dame High School (Calif.) five-star forward Tyran Stokes, Caldwell Academy (N.C.) four-star forward Cole Cloer, Grayson High School (Ga.) five-star guard Caleb Holt, Millennium High School (Ariz.) five-star forward Cameron Holmes, and Compass Prep (Ariz.) five-star forward Miikka Muurinen.
Thus far, the Tar Heels haven't reeled in any commitments in the cycle.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball recruiting news.