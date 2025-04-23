All Tar Heels

UNC Basketball Cracks Top 25 in Projected Rankings

The 2025-26 UNC basketball roster may require another formidable transfer or two to begin the season with a ranking by its name.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball
UNC basketball / Matt Giles-North Carolina Tar Heels On SI
In this story:

In the latest offseason ROTHSTEIN 45 this week, CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein places Hubert Davis' fifth UNC basketball squad at No. 22 in the country.

ALSO READ: Ex-Tar Heel Guard Ian Jackson Moves Close to Home

He has only two other ACC teams among his projected top 25 for the 2025-26 season in No. 9 Duke and No. 19 Louisville.

Oddly, Rothstein forecasts a UNC basketball starting five that doesn't include the headliner of the Tar Heels' 2025 class in five-star forward Caleb Wilson. No, he sees the 6-foot-9, 205-pounder coming off the bench, along with freshman guards Derek Dixon and Isaiah Denis plus seasoned forwards Ven-Allen Lubin and Jonathan Powell.

At this early juncture, the likeliest UNC basketball starters in Rothstein's eyes are guard Kyan Evans, guard Seth Trimble, forward Drake Powell, forward Jarin Stevenson, and center Henri Veesaar.

Of course, it's worth noting that UNC and many other programs have yet to put the finishing touches on their 2025-26 rosters.

Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels began their 2024-25 campaign at No. 9 in the AP Top 25 Poll but quickly dropped out and never returned, finishing 23-14 overall, 13-7 in conference play, and with a season-ending NCAA Tournament Round of 64 defeat at the hands of Ole Miss.

ALSO READ: UNC Now Linked to Former Cal Star Andrej Stojakovic

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball