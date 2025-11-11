What We’ve Learned: Four UNC Basketball Storylines After Opening Week
North Carolina is off to a strong start as they won its first two games against Central Arkansas and then-No.19 Kansas at the Smith Center.
As a team, they are shooting over 51% from the field and have outrebounded its opponents with a margin of +13.5. Now the TAr Heels are the No. 18 in the country and still have a long way to go, especially with a injury to a key player and nonconference matchups with No. 17 Michigan State, No. 9 Kentucky, Geirgetown and Ohio State.
Here are four key storylines after a eventful opening week.
Seth Trimble's Injury
Trimble suffered a broken bone in his left forearm during a team workout Sunday afternoon. He will undergo surgery this week, and the university said his timetable for return will be determined after the procedure.
Through two games this season, Trimble is averaging 14.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He is shooting 44 percent from the field and is a perfect 7-for-7 at the free throw line.
Trimble led UNC past Kansas with 17 points, a game-high eight rebounds, and three assists, igniting a 58-point second-half surge by scoring 13 of his points after halftime. His relentless energy and impact on both ends of the floor were crucial as the Tar Heels secured their first win over Kansas in 23 years, showcasing his ability to step up in big moments.
With his injury, expect Luka Bogavac to shift to shooting guard while Jarin Stevenson will come in and play small forward. Essentially, you should expect to see the same rotation used in the exhibition games against BYU and Winston-Salem State, when Bogavac had to sit out due to eligibility issues—except this time, he’ll be playing instead of sitting. Trimble’s injury will also give Johnathan Powell and Jaydon Young more playing time.
A Strong Start for the Freshman
In his first two college games, Caleb Wilson has been a force, averaging 23 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 77.2% from the field (17-for-22). He’s 11-for-15 at the line. Wilson's relentless effort drew 10 fouls against Kansas—two more than the entire opposing team—and he sank 11 of his 15 free throw attempts.
Wilson finished with 24 points on 9-of-11 shooting, adding seven rebounds, four assists, and four steals. He also drew 10 fouls, two more than the rest of the Tar Heels combined.
The High-Low Game
One of the biggest storylines entering the season was the addition of Henri Veesaar via the portal and Wilson. Both were expected to bolster UNC’s frontcourt and fuel the high-low game, thanks to their versatile skill sets.
North Carolina’s frontcourt duo has quickly developed a strong connection in the high-low game, routinely finding each other for passes that result in baskets close to the rim. Against Kansas, Veesaar and Wilson each recorded two assists to the other. In the Central Arkansas game, Wilson assisted Veesaar twice, while Veesaar set up Wilson once.
Wilson is averaging a team-high 23 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Veesaar is second on the team in scoring with 17 points and leads in rebounding with seven per game, along with two assists.
Zayden High’s Time to Shine?
One of the biggest storylines entering the season was the need for a backup center behind Veesaar. In the last game against Kansas, Veesaar played 37 minutes, and the only other player to log more than 32 minutes was Trimble with 36. The only true center to see action against Kansas was sophomore Zayden High, who may have an increased role with a potential lineup shift prompted by Trimble’s injury.
High has been praised for his versatility, as he can do many of the same things as Veesaar. However, he has seen limited playing time: He played sparingly as a freshman and did not appear at all last season because of an off-the-court matter.
High had a solid outing against Winston-Salem State, a Division II program, but finished with zero points, zero rebounds and three turnovers in four minutes against BYU. He grabbed four rebounds and blocked a shot on opening night against Central Arkansas but went 0-for-3 from the field. He later made a three-pointer and collected two rebounds in over six minutes of play.
