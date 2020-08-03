What You Missed Last Week: Tar Heel Updates
Quierra Luck
AllTarHeels will be introducing a new weekly segment allowing you to catch up on any news missed in the previous week. We understand life gets crazy, and you may not have had time to visit us and read up on North Carolina news, so we decided to make things a little easy for you!
Below you will see last week's top 10 articles surrounding incoming football prospects, award watch lists, and Roy Williams birthday.
- Payton Page to Announce Tomorrow
- One of NC's last four-star prospects is ready to announce his decision. Will Payton Page be wearing blue or orange?
- Cole Anthony, 'Committing to North Carolina will Affect Me for the Next 40 Years of My Life"
- A 'one and done' having an attachment to a school may seem rare but for Cole Anthony, this was a life-long decision.
- First Looks: UNC Men's Basketball Practice
- As the world waits for the final determination of fall athletics, North Carolina Men and Women's basketball has infiltrated Chapel Hill to prepare for two incredible seasons.
- Michael Jordan Trash Talking During Pickup Game, 'You Might Want to Google Me"
- These guys were in for a rude awakening playing against the '23'.
- Roy Williams Offers 2021 Four-Star PF Trey Kaufman
- Tuesday afternoon, North Carolina basketball head coach Roy Williams offered four-star Trey Kaufman a scholarship for the 2021 class.
- 3 North Carolina Football Commits Named to Butkus Award Watchlist
- North Carolina commits Power Echols, RaRa Dillworth and Gabe Stephens have been named to the elite watchlist for The Butkus Award.
- UNC Basketball: 2019-20 Career Stats in Review - Rebounds
- A look back at career rebounds for the 2019-20 UNC Basketball roster following the season.
- North Carolina Football Welcomes Tony Grimes to Chapel Hill
- After reclassifying to the class of 2020, Tony Grimes is officially a Tar Heel.
- First Looks: North Carolina Football
- Whether there is a season or not, seeing your favorite team in preparation will ignite a fire in you, and seeing North Carolina football did just that for fans
- Happy Birthday, Roy Williams
- A small thank you to UNC basketball coach, Roy Williams.
All caught up?!
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.
Also be sure to follow us on Twitter:
Twitter - @SI_Heels and Quierra Luck at @Quierra_Luck