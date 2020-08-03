AllTarHeels
What You Missed Last Week: Tar Heel Updates

Quierra Luck

AllTarHeels will be introducing a new weekly segment allowing you to catch up on any news missed in the previous week. We understand life gets crazy, and you may not have had time to visit us and read up on North Carolina news, so we decided to make things a little easy for you!

Below you will see last week's top 10 articles surrounding incoming football prospects,  award watch lists, and Roy Williams birthday.

 All caught up?!

Happy Birthday, Roy Williams

A small thank you to UNC basketball coach, Roy Williams.

Quierra Luck

by

Quierra Luck

Gameplanning Without a Schedule

Most of the opponents have been set for UNC's 2020 football schedule, but there are still no dates for those games. What does that means for Mack Brown and staff?

Jonah Lossiah

by

Quierra Luck

UNC Basketball: Harrison Ingram Cuts List to Six

Class of 2021 five-star Small Forward includes UNC in his top six.

isaacschade

by

Quierra Luck

Harrison Barnes, "Wife and Mother Overcoming COVID-19"

Former Tar Heel Harrison Barnes used a personal story to show the seriousness of COVID-19.

Quierra Luck

by

A.J. Black

Mack Brown on College Football Bubble and If They Can Follow the NBA

Can the NBA's example of a bubble be followed in college athletics? North Carolina football head coach Mack Brown thinks it's easier said than done.

Quierra Luck

by

MatthewMcGavic

Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand to Donate $2.5M to Combat Black Voter Suppression

Michael Jordan has started the distribution of donations; first stop, combating Black voter suppression.

Quierra Luck

Former Tar Heel Justin Pierce Finds New Basketball Home in Finland

Justin Pierce will be continuing his career overseas with new home, Kobrat.

Quierra Luck

by

Quierra Luck

UNC QB Sam Howell on Manning Award Watch List

UNC football quarterback Sam Howell makes Manning Award watch list

Quierra Luck

North Carolina Football Welcomes Tony Grimes to Chapel Hill

After reclassifying to the class of 2020, Tony Grimes is officially a Tar Heel.

Quierra Luck

NCAA Allows Athletes Opportunity to Wear Patches for Social Justice

The NCAA announced Thursday that patches can be displayed on the front of jerseys, sleeve, or placed on the back where their name is traditionally placed.

Quierra Luck