Bill Belichick Explains Difficulties Stopping Duke’s Run Game
For a defense with a legendary coach who has specialized in that department throughout his illustrious career, it was a disappointing performance by that side of the ball.
The North Carolina Tar Heels' defensive line failed to generate pressure and plug up rushing lanes, which became apparent in the second half of the game. The Duke Blue Devils' offense is known for its electric passing game.
The rushing attack has always been bubbling under the surface this season, but Nate Sheppard, through no fault of his own, has lacked involvement in the flow of multiple games in 2025.
That was not the case, as Sheppard took 22 carries for 90 yards (4.1 yards per carry), while securing one reception for 18 yards.
While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference availability, head coach Bill Belichick praised Sheppard's ability to gash the defense on the ground.
Belichick's Thoughts
- “Yeah, look, there are certainly fundamental things we could have done better tackling. I mean, [Nate] Sheppard is one of the best backs in the conference," Belichick said. So, I mean, tackling a pretty good guy. I mean he's he doesn't go down easy. He's very good back. So, yeah, we got him a few times, and there's a couple times we didn't get him."
- "And he runs with good contact balance, he's strong, he's got good vision," Belichick continued. "This was one of the best backs in the conference. I mean, guy missed a few games, but he's still got, you know, big numbers, which you give a good back some space, or if you don't get him a lot of space. I mean, those guys make yards against everybody."
Although Sheppard is the most effective runner in the Blue Devils' backfield, Anderson Castle also unleashed significant damage against the Tar Heels' run defense. The fifth-year senior took 13 carries for 49 yards and three rushing touchdowns.
Although all three scores came from one yard out, that shows how physically dominated North Carolina was in the trenches on the defensive side of the ball.
In totality, the Blue Devils rushed for 177 yards on 43 attempts, which was uncharacteristic for a pass-happy offense. This game proved how elite Sheppard can be when he is given ample opportunities. It was the first time all season that he eclipsed 20 carries.
North Carolina's defense is not in shambles and should not be viewed in a bad light, but Saturday's display in the run game was somewhat alarming.
