Bill Belichick Explains Difficulties Stopping Duke’s Run Game

The Tar Heels head coach detailed how Nate Sheppard presented issues for the defense.

Logan Lazarczyk

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick watches play during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images
For a defense with a legendary coach who has specialized in that department throughout his illustrious career, it was a disappointing performance by that side of the ball.

The North Carolina Tar Heels' defensive line failed to generate pressure and plug up rushing lanes, which became apparent in the second half of the game. The Duke Blue Devils' offense is known for its electric passing game.

The rushing attack has always been bubbling under the surface this season, but Nate Sheppard, through no fault of his own, has lacked involvement in the flow of multiple games in 2025.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) scores during the second half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images

That was not the case, as Sheppard took 22 carries for 90 yards (4.1 yards per carry), while securing one reception for 18 yards.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference availability, head coach Bill Belichick praised Sheppard's ability to gash the defense on the ground.

Belichick's Thoughts

UNC football coach Bill Belichick during a postgame press conference on Nov. 8, 2025, after the Tar Heels' win vs. Stanford. / Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • “Yeah, look, there are certainly fundamental things we could have done better tackling. I mean, [Nate] Sheppard is one of the best backs in the conference," Belichick said. So, I mean, tackling a pretty good guy. I mean he's he doesn't go down easy. He's very good back. So, yeah, we got him a few times, and there's a couple times we didn't get him."
  • "And he runs with good contact balance, he's strong, he's got good vision," Belichick continued. "This was one of the best backs in the conference. I mean, guy missed a few games, but he's still got, you know, big numbers, which you give a good back some space, or if you don't get him a lot of space. I mean, those guys make yards against everybody."
Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) is tackled on a run during the first half against the North Carolina Tar at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images

Although Sheppard is the most effective runner in the Blue Devils' backfield, Anderson Castle also unleashed significant damage against the Tar Heels' run defense. The fifth-year senior took 13 carries for 49 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Although all three scores came from one yard out, that shows how physically dominated North Carolina was in the trenches on the defensive side of the ball.

In totality, the Blue Devils rushed for 177 yards on 43 attempts, which was uncharacteristic for a pass-happy offense. This game proved how elite Sheppard can be when he is given ample opportunities. It was the first time all season that he eclipsed 20 carries.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Anderson Castle (4) celebrates after a touchdown during the second half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images

North Carolina's defense is not in shambles and should not be viewed in a bad light, but Saturday's display in the run game was somewhat alarming.

LOGAN LAZARCZYK

Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.