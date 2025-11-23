Belichick’s Message to UNC Fans After 2–4 Home Record
UNC's football team fell to Duke in Chapel Hill, 32-25, and at one point the Tar Heels fought their way back into the game, despite being down 24-10 during the third quarter with 9:15 left on the clock. Head coach Bill Belichick spoke to the media and shared his message to fans of the program for those who may be listening, after completing the season with a 2-4 home record.
- “Yeah, we’re going to keep competing every week. That's what we've been doing. So that's not going to change.”
The loss to the Blue Devils puts Belichick and his squad out of bowl eligibility, as their record moved to 4-7 and the Victory Bell was taken again by Duke for the second year in a row. North Carolina will not participate in a bowl game for the first time since 2018. Belichick's offense has been unable to find its stride and the Tar Heels will face NC State in Raleigh on Saturday, November 29.
And after the conclusion of that game, that is when the story ends for Belichick in his first year, one filled with plenty of things happening away from football and even much more within the thick of it all. North Carolina was blasted on national television in its season opener against TCU (the Horned Frogs were not talked about much leading up to the contest), along with suffering nail-biting losses.
In its battle against Duke, a fake field goal call by head coach Manny Diaz and UNC hurt itself with penalties, resulting in another loss for Belichick.
This Season Will Linger on the Program's Image Until Things Change
Until UNC finds a way to win games, especially against high-profile teams, and make it back to a bowl game, then the image of it slowly declining as a program will stick with it for some time. And the original hire of Belichick will continue to be looked at as questionable, considering all of the options that the program had at-hand when the head coach position was vacant.
North Carolina will begin next season with a game out of the country, facing TCU once more, but this time in Ireland. And it may be a good thing that UNC is not playing in a bowl game, as it will allow the team to reset and start anew. However, the 2025 season will always be remembered for the things that did and did not happen.
