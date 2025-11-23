UNC's Bill Belichick Speaks Out After Duke Loss
The UNC football team lost to Duke on Saturday afternoon, as its record moved to 4-7 heading into the final game of the season for head coach Bill Belichick in his first year at the collegiate ranks. North Carolina lost to the Blue Devils, 32-25, as it once held the lead and had momentum during the second half of the contest.
Opening Statement Following Loss to Duke
- “All right, yeah, really proud of the effort everybody gave all week, and tonight, we obviously came up a few plays short, and it's disappointing. You know, give Duke credit. They made a few more plays than we did at critical times, and ultimately that was difference in the game."
- "So just keep grinding here, go back to work and be ready for (NC) State next week. But just made too many mistakes, too many bad plays, obviously, too many penalties. So that's about the story.”
On the Amount of Penalties Against Duke
- “There was offensive penalties. I mean, we had them both, like we had too many penalties on everything, personal foul on offense, but two personal fouls on offense. But it looked formation on offense. We had a holding penalty on offense. You know, had some penalties on defense too, penalty on special teams. Too many penalties.”
On the Onside Kick to Begin the Second Half
- “Thought we could recover it. The ball didn't go 10 yards, so we weren't able to make the play. There was some space there. We thought we could make a play on that, but we just didn't execute it well enough.”
On Tackling and Duke Running Back Nate Sheppard
- “Yeah, look, there are certainly fundamental things we could have done better tackling. I mean, (Nate) Sheppard is one of the best backs in the conference. So, I mean, tackling a pretty good guy. I mean he's he doesn't go down easy. He's very good back. So, yeah, we got him a few times, and there's a couple times we didn't get him."
- "And he runs with good contact balance, he's strong, he's got good vision. And I mean, this was one of the best backs in the conference. I mean, guy missed a few games, but he's still got, you know, big numbers, which you give a good back some space, or if you don't get him a lot of space. I mean, those guys make yards against everybody."
- "But that said, we, you know, we'll still continue to work on our tackling and fundamentally try to improve it. But give him credit, some of those yards he earned. Some of them, he didn't get much, but there's definitely some that he earned with his good running skills.”
