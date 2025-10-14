Five Statements From Belichick’s Most Awkward Presser Yet
North Carolina's head coach met with the press for the first time following a tumultuous bye week for the program, during which multiple off-the-field issues came to light. Here are the five most notable takeaways from the most anticipated football press conference since Belichick was hired.
Denying buyout rumors, addressing support from UNC’s administration …
I’ll just start with right off the bat, some of the reports out last week about me looking for a buyout and trying to leave here, all that is categorically false. Zero truth to any of that.
Glad I’m here, we’re working towards our goals and the process, have great support from Chancellor (Lee) Roberts, Bubba (Cunnigham), Steve (Newmark) and so forth.
Mike Lombardi, those people have all been great, and I appreciate all their help and everything. We just believe very much in the process, like Bill Walsh said, ‘the score will take care of itself.’ And I’ve always believed that you just got to keep working and grinding away. And that’s exactly what we’re doing.
We had a good week last week on the field, a lot of improvement individually, both physically and from a football fundamental standpoint. And by units, obviously, guys that work together, offensive line, DBs, punt team and so forth. We’re a team of teams, and all those teams are all striving to be the very best that they can in the units that they represent. So looking forward to really turning our focus full speed ahead here towards Cal.
On the multiple reports of locker room culture issues within the program ...
I’m with all these people every day, coaches, players on the field. Our guys work hard. They have a great attitude, great energy. And we’ve shown a lot of improvement. We’ve made a lot of improvements. I think that’s exciting for all of us to see, certainly for the individual players to see it, in the units that they work with.
So I don’t know what kind of perspective some of those people have that are saying that, but I think anybody that’s around it on a daily basis would see that. I’m sure the players all see the improvement they’re making as does this coaching staff.
On people being upset inside and outside the program after UNC went from a perennial bowl contender to being the worst team statistically in the ACC ...
100 percent, absolutely. It’s a learning curve. We’re all in it together, but we’re making a lot of progress. And you know, the process will eventually produce the results we want to produce, like they have everywhere else I’ve been. So I’m very confident in that players are working hard, they’re getting better, and we’re going to continue to do that and improve.
On the discontent aimed at Michael Lombardi and if they have revisited how they communicate with players in the program as well as recruits …
“We talked about it all the time, and we talked to the recruits all the time. Mike talks to the recruits and their families and their parents on a weekly, daily basis. We talk to recruits every week. As a staff, we call our recruits, our commits, some other players who are still, let’s say, to some degree of not committed. We do that on a regular basis. So not really sure what you know exactly you’re referring to. We can’t do it full-time because we’re trying to coach the team to get ready for games.
But every single week, we talk to our commits and other recruits, both in 2026 and 2027, and in some cases the 2028 class. I was out this weekend. I saw a number of players in a couple high school games. Same thing two weekends before, where I saw players who had made commitments to us and other players who were in some state of decision making, let’s call it.
And so we’re all actively doing it. The coaches are active. But as far as the phone calling and communication with our players and our recruits and our parents, and there’s coaches, we do a lot of that. We’ve had numerous kids, I don’t know the exact number, but I’d say over half have been at our three home gam
Is there anything else off the top of your head you want to refute?
You guys have your job to do, and you know I’m gonna do mine the best I can. So let’s leave it at that.
