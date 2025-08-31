Bill Belichick Makes Note About Opening Day
The North Carolina Tar Heels football team will start anew tomorrow, Monday, September 1, at 8 p.m. with Bill Belichick as its head coach. At times, well before Fall Camp began, months ago, there had been discussions about whether Coach Belichick would stay in his position in Chapel Hill or leave the scene and join the NFL if the league decided to extend an offer. Well, none of that happened, and Tar Heel fans will get to soak in "The Belichick Effect" in full when the team dukes it out against the TCU Horned Frogs.
In a recent interview, Coach Belichick talked about his role at UNC, and in ways he can help the team.
Bill Belichick, Opening Day and His Feelings
Coach Belichick is about to have his first-ever Opening Day not in the NFL, as his journey to the college level is surely unexpected to many. He embarks on a new way of experiencing the game of football at a university rather than somewhere like New England, for example.
- "I don't know if you ever think you're really ready, said Belichick. "Opening Day is always a tough day, you prepare things the best you can and then you move forward — whether it's within that game or in succeeding games based on what you see."
How does the 73-year-old head coach feel? What is running through his mind? After countless years, and six Super Bowls, Coach Belichick understands that it is up to his players for the job to get done — the job of winning the game.
- "Well, I'm going to try and focus on my job and help the team in areas that I can with decision-making or maybe a strategy change or something like that if that's appropriate. The players are going to have to go out there and make the plays. I won't be able to do any of that for us, which is probably a good thing. We're all going to need to do a good job for it all to come together."
Just like anything else, there will be ups and downs, maybe UNC loses its first five games, or it wins all of them — the possibilities are endless, obviously, but the with the help of a pretty seasoned coach in the sport, North Carolina is in good hands.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!