Artacho’s Angle: How Bill Belichick Has Redeemed Himself
On Saturday, September 13, Bill Belichick completed the job of securing his first win inside Kenan Memorial Stadium as North Carolina's football head coach. The Tar Heels dominated in commanding fashion by a score of 41-6 over the Richmond Spiders.
North Carolina stepped it up (even if its opponent was Richmond) as both the offensive and defensive performances were highlighted by freshman running back Demon June, sophomore wide receiver Jordan Shipp, redshirt junior defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoude and graduate linebacker Mikai Gbayor.
UNC played a lot better than its outings against the Charlotte 49ers, and for this matter, the TCU Horned Frogs — a game where Belichick and the Tar Heels were embarrassed on national television. However, there are still areas that need to find their footing, starting with quarterback Gio Lopez.
Yes, he threw two touchdowns to Shipp, but there were also many instances where he could have made better decision-making within the pocket — getting sacked twice (another factor is the offensive linemen, of course).
Offensive Coordinator Freddie Kitchens is becoming more comfortable in his role over the last two games — calling the shots, which plays Lopez and the rest of the offense should run in hopes of scoring a touchdown. On the other hand, Steve Belichick has been firing on all cylinders, as North Carolina has not allowed a touchdown since the season opener.
The Upcoming Challenges Ahead
With the way North Carolina is playing, I personally see them winning over UCF, and even Clemson (considering how the Tigers have been playing thus far to begin the new college football season). If and only if the Tar Heels can complete that task, then perhaps the narrative of this football team not being so good can change, and it is actually a lot better than what it showed a few weeks ago.
Who knows, really? And for what it's worth, it the UNC could be a situation a whole lot worse than a 2-1 record — an 0-3 record would probably make the fan base go all over the place — and home games in Chapel Hill may feature less attendees to fill up the sea of blue seats.
All things considered, that is how Belichick redeemed himself, second time's a charm.
