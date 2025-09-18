Belichick Praises UNC Edge Rusher For Leadership On Defense
Bill Belichick has been the head coach of UNC's football team for three games now, and as he finds himself footing within the new kind of journey he takes part in on a daily basis, the 73-year-old is always getting the opportunity to interact with players who are much younger compared to what he is used to in the NFL.
In addition, Belichick has to deal with parents, NIL and the growing pains that come with trying to teach an 18-year-old the game of football. Although for him and the coaching staff, they have found a leader in the defensive unit that has made a big impact already with his performance against Richmond.
Highlighting North Carolina’s defensive improvement has been defensive end Melkart Abou-Jaoude, who Belichick said has emerged as a leader up front.
- “Yeah, Melkart's a little bit quieter guy, but very well respected because of his work ethic, his toughness and his consistency," Belichick said to the media on Tuesday. "He just shows up every day, gives you his best. You know, you can count on him. His teammates have tremendous amount of respect for him. He's had great production. So, you know, his leadership really comes from his day in and day out performance and toughness and reliability. And really that's what I think we all want in our teammates.”
- “I think a player wants that from a coach," Belichick added. "I think a coach wants that from a player. Players want it from each other. You know, like that's what gives you a good team is when you can count on your coaches, your teammates, the other people you're working with. They give you their best every day and show up and be ready to go. He certainly does that. Whether it's in the weight room, in the meeting room, out on the field. He's always ready to go, works hard, and shows steady improvement.”
Unc’s Defense Has Picked up the Pieces Since TCU Outing
The Tar Heels lost, and they lost badly to the TCU Horned Frogs — allowing six touchdowns. However, since receiving that beatdown, North Carolina has won two straight games over the Charlotte 49ers and the Spiders — not letting up any touchdowns.
Belichick, plus Offensive Coordinator Freddie Kitchens and Defensive Coordinator Steve Belichick continue on the journey the 2025 season is unfolding to be — and for what it's worth — it may end well for them.
And then, it may not... that's the nature of sports.
