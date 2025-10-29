UNC's Defense Catches a Struggling Syracuse Offense at Right Time
North Carolina’s defense is heating up, holding a Virginia offense that averaged 462.5 yards per game to just 259 yards in the Tar Heels’ 17-16 overtime loss last week.
Not only has North Carolina’s defense hit its stride, it now faces a Syracuse offense that has lost four straight games after a 3-1 start. While Steve Angeli’s injury is a major factor, the drop-off in production is significant and goes beyond a simple explanation.
Quarterback Issues
Syracuse appeared set for another dominant season through the air, with Notre Dame transfer Steve Angeli leading the nation in passing through the first three games. During Syracuse’s 34-21 win at Clemson, Angeli suffered a torn Achilles and is out for the season. He finished with 1,317 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions.
His backup, LSU transfer Rickie Collins, has struggled as the starter, completing only 54.5 percent of his passes for 957 yards, six touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Angeli’s injury has led to a sharp decline in the Orange’s offensive production. In the first four games, Syracuse went 3-1 and averaged 38.2 points and 354 passing yards per game. Since Angeli’s injury, the Orange are 0-4, averaging just 12.5 points and 217 passing yards per game.
Issues in the Running Game
Syracuse has become known as a passing team under Brown, largely because the Orange’s running game has been almost nonexistent. Despite star running back LeQuint Allen rushing for more than 1,000 yards and 16 touchdowns last season, Syracuse did not have a single player surpass 150 rushing yards in a game, and as a team, averaged just 97.6 yards per game, ranking 125th nationally.
This season, the Orange are averaging only 112.5 rushing yards per game, which ranks 115th in the country and 13th in the ACC.
The top two rushers for Syracuse are Yasin Willis and Will Nixon, the son of offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon.
Willis has 101 carries for 429 yards with four touchdowns. Nixon has 65 carries for 236 yards and three touchdowns.
The Orange Have Great Pass Catchers
If there is one thing going well for Syracuse this season is its receiving corps. Despite losing four of your top five pass catchers from last season – three of which had 900 receiving yards or more, the unit has not missed a beat.
The Orange have four receivers who have 300 yards ore more:
- WR Johntay Cook - 39 catches for 501 yards and two touchdowns
- WR Darrell Gill - 26 catches for 455 yards and five touchdowns
- TE Dan Villari: 31 catches for 365 yards
- WR Justus Ross-Simmons: 20 catches for 312 yards and five touchdowns
The Offensive Line Isn’t Very Good Either
A productive offense starts up front with the offensive line. Syracuse’s line, however, has been below average all season. Not only are they blocking for a rushing attack that averages just 112.5 yards per game, but they have also struggled to protect the quarterback.
The Orange have allowed 20 sacks this season, an average of 2.5 per game, ranking 105th nationally and 13th in the ACC. Given that UNC's defensive line has eight sacks in its last two games, it could be a long day for Syracuse's offensive line.
