Bill Belichick Tastes Victory, Shares Emotions On Syracuse Win
Bill Belichick earned his first ACC win as a collegiate head coach against Syracuse and head coach Fran Brown Jr. on Friday, Oct 31. North Carolina defeated the Orange by a score of 27-10, on the road inside the JMA Wireless Dome. The Tar Heels' record moved to 3-5 afterward.
Belichick spoke on Tuesday's press conference ahead of Stanford and spoke on the mood inside the locker room, where a boombox took place.
- “Yeah, the process has been the same all the way through, you know, we've won, we haven't won, but each each week, it's start of a new week, and start the process of learning about our our opponents, studying our opponent, understanding how we want to play, and going out there and practice into that to that type of play, to that standard."
- "And the things that we do well get reinforced. That's how we want to do them, and the things that we don't do well, we correct and say, ‘Here's how we need to improve them.’ And we've just kept trying to improve every single day, whether it was after the Richmond win or after the Virginia loss, the process still stayed the same, and it's been pretty consistent."
- "I think that's really been the biggest thing that why our team is continuing to improve, because they work hard every week, they improve every week. They literally improve every day. And you know when you stack those on top of each other consistently over a period of time, then you perform better."
- "So we could still just eliminate a couple of major mistakes that we've made the last few weeks, we'd be even better off taking care of football better. So hopefully that's in the future for us.”
How Did Belichick Feel After the Win?
Belichick added on and shared his emotions after the win, elaborating on how he feels is what the team feels as well.
- “Yeah, but look, I think my mood is reflective of the team. It's great to win, and for, you know, a short time after the win, it's great to feel good and celebrate and all that. But you know, you're back to work and you're on to the next team on the schedule, win or lose."
- "So, you know, I try to turn the page relatively quickly, 12 to 24, hours after the game and get on to the next challenge. Because they're hunting for us. And, you know, we got to be ready to compete with them. So just, you know, think those games that linger too long, good or bad really aren't good for the process. Thank you.”
The 73-year-old, eight-time Super Bowl champion's first season at the college ranks is nearing an end. And to say the least, it has been quite eventful — both on and off the field. However, at this point of time, UNC is treading the right path of water — for now at least.
